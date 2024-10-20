IND vs NZ Live Score: Team India to defend 106 on final day; Bengaluru weather adds spice to contest

IND vs NZ Live Score: Team India to defend 107 on final day; rain threat looms large at M ChinnaswamyRiding on the herculean efforts produced by Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant, Team India made a commendable comeback in the ongoing Test match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, as soon as Sarfaraz and Rishabh departed, India's lower middle order fell like a house of cards.
New Zealand are favourites to win the contest and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. They would be hoping that the weather stays clear on day five.