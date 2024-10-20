Sunday, October 20, 2024
     
  IND vs NZ Live Score: Team India to defend 106 on final day; Bengaluru weather adds spice to contest
IND vs NZ Live Score: Team India to defend 106 on final day; Bengaluru weather adds spice to contest

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: The hosts have only 106 runs to defend on the final day of the first Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

Updated on: October 20, 2024 9:06 IST
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 Live Score.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 Live Score.

IND vs NZ Live Score: Team India to defend 107 on final day; rain threat looms large at M Chinnaswamy

Riding on the herculean efforts produced by Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant, Team India made a commendable comeback in the ongoing Test match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, as soon as Sarfaraz and Rishabh departed, India's lower middle order fell like a house of cards.

New Zealand are favourites to win the contest and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. They would be hoping that the weather stays clear on day five.

Live updates :IND vs NZ Live Score: Team India to defend 107 on final day; rain threat looms large at M Chinnaswamy

  • Oct 20, 2024 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 5 Live Updates

    The live pictures from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium suggest that we might have some action as soon as the mizzle stops.

  • Oct 20, 2024 8:54 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 5 Live Updates

    There is a very faint drizzle at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium right now. The two on-field umpires are having a chat with the fourth umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan.

  • Oct 20, 2024 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    IND vs NZ Day 5 Live Updates: Heavy rain in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru has received plenty of rainfall in the last few hours. 

  • Oct 20, 2024 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 5 Live Updates: Weather likely to clear

    The weather in Bengaluru is likely to get better as the day progresses.

  • Oct 20, 2024 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 5 Live Updates

    The match is expected to start at 9:15 AM IST. However, if it continues to pour down then the start is likely to be delayed.

  • Oct 20, 2024 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 5 Live Updates: It's raining!

    It is raining at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru right now. 

  • Oct 20, 2024 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test. Today is the final day of the Test match and New Zealand require 107 runs to win. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

