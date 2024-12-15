South Africa vs England Live telecast: When and where to watch SA-W vs ENG-W one-off Test on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : PROTEASWOMENCSA X South Africa women will take on England in a first home Test in almost 23 years starting Sunday, December 15

Women's Test cricket returns to South Africa after 22 years as the Proteas host England for a one-off clash in Bloemfontein starting December 15. This will be South Africa women's third Test match of the year and having registered massive defeats against Australia and India, the Proteas women will be keen to turn it around while England look to fine-tune their preparation for what promises to be an iconic encounter - a day-night fixture at the MCG.

But before the epic, England have a job at hand to ensure a good segue into Christmas celebrations after having done so well across T20Is and ODIs until last week. South Africa have been below-par in the white-ball series but if the improvement during the India Test earlier this year is any indication, the women's time might just be extra motivated to do well in the four-day fixture, especially since England haven't played a Test match since June last year.

When and where to watch SA-W vs ENG-W one-off Test match live on TV and OTT?

The one-off Test match between South Africa and England in Bloemfontein will kick off on Sunday, December 15 at 2 PM IST on all four days till Wednesday, December 18. The South Africa vs England Women's Test will not have a live broadcast on TV in India but the live streaming of the game will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Grace Potts