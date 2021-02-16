Image Source : BCCI.TV IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Watch Mohammed Siraj hits huge six after Ravichandran Ashwin's strict warning

Ravichandran Ashwin played an incredible 106-run knock during the Day 3 of the 2nd Test in Chennai against England. The Indian spinner slammed his fifth Test century, and put India in command in the Test as his innings steered the home side to a huge 482-run lead in the second innings.

Ashwin was partnered by Siraj during his century, and the Indian pacer played a valuable 16-run knock, ensuring the home star reaches the three-figure mark.

After his century, Ashwin looked to increase the run-scoring pace. During the 85th over of the innings, Ashwin took a single on the second delivery and told Siraj from the stump mic, "Maine tere upar bharosa rakhke ek liya hai, tu bhi vo bharosa rakh lena (I've taken single because I've faith in you, please keep that faith).

Siraj, in turn, slammed the very next delivery from Jack Leach for a six!

Watch:

Siraj eventually remained unbeaten on 16, as Ashwin was dismissed while attempting to go for a big hit by Olly Stone.

England lost three wickets in their second innings on 53 in their 482-run chase, with debutant Axar Patel taking two wickets, while Ashwin bagging the wicket of opener Rory Burns.

With a win over England in second Test, India will level the four-match series 1-1. The remaining two games of the series will take place at the Motera Stadium in Ahemedabad, with the third Test being a day/night affair.