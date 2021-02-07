Image Source : BCCI.TV Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st Test Day 3: Live Updates from Chennai

Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st Test Day 3: Live Updates from Chennai

Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st Test Day 3: Live Updates from Chennai

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 1st Test Day 3 on indiatvnews.com. England took a commanding position in the ongoing 1st Test in Chennai, ending the second day on 555/8 with captain Joe Root slamming an incredible double-ton. He was ably supported by Ben Stokes (82) as the two added 124 for the fourth wicket. At close, Dominic Bess was batting on 28 and Jack Leach was on six. The two tail-enders added an unbeaten 30 in 10.3 overs. India picked four wickets in the last session, with pace bowler Ishant Sharma getting two wickets -- Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer -- off two balls, but Bess and Leach ensured that Virat Kohli 's boys will have to return on the third morning, something that Root wanted. You can find live ball-by-ball updates and Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st Test Day 3 on indiatvnews.com. LIVE STREAMING

Brief Preview: The 30-year-old Root became the first player to notch up a double ton in his 100th Test on the way to his 218 off 377 balls, while Ben Stokes hit a counter-attacking 82 off 118 balls, studded with 10 fours and three sixes. Root's fifth Test hundred was laced with 19 hits to the fence and two maximums, one of which helped him to reach the milestone. FULL PREVIEW