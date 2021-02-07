India vs England 1st Test Day 3: Watch IND vs ENG Chennai Test on Hotstar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 1st Test Day 3: Watch IND vs ENG Chennai Test Live Online Hotstar

England skipper Joe Root scored his fifth double century in the longest format -- the first by a batsman playing his 100th Test, to put the touring side in a commanding position on Day 2 of the 1st Test against India. Root, who scored 218 laced with 19 fours and 2 sixes, was assisted by all-rounder Ben Stokes as the duo piled misery on the Indian bowling unit in Chennai. While Root became the first overseas name to score a double ton in India in over 10 years, Stokes scored 82 as England breached the 500-run mark on the second day. India picked four wickets in the last session, with veteran pacer Ishant Sharma plucking two wickets -- Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer.

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs England 1st Test 2021 broadcast on TV. India vs England 1st Test (IND vs ENG Chennai Test) is available online on Hotstar and will be aired on Star Sports Network.

At what time does India vs England 1st Test Day 3 start?

India vs England 1st Test Day 3 will start at 09:30 AM.

When is India vs England 1st Test Day 3?

India vs England 1st Test Day 3 will take place on February 7. (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test Day 3?

You can watch India vs England 1st Test Day 3 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st Test Day 3?

You can watch India vs England 1st Test Day 3 on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for India vs England 1st Test?

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem.

England playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

