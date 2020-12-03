India in Australia: 'I will remember that forever': Debutant Cameron Green reveals what KL Rahul told him

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia's debutant Cameron Green reveals what KL Rahul told him from behind the stumps when he came to bat during the final ODI.

Australia youngster Cameron Green made his international debut for the side during the third and final ODI against India in Canberra on Wednesday. Green bowled four overs, conceding 27 runs, and scored 21 in the run-chase as Australia fell short by 13 runs in the match.

The home side, however, won the three-match series 2-1.

Green has now revealed what KL Rahul told him when he came to bat during the final ODI of the series.

The 21-year-old was visibly nervous as he arrived at the crease for the run-chase, and looked all over the place in his first few deliveries against Shardul Thakur, as he failed to connect at all.

"I was actually taken aback by how nice KL Rahul was behind the stumps," Green said, as he faced Jadeja after seeing off Thakur in the next over.

"I think he asked me if I was nervous or not and I just replied saying 'yeah obviously a little bit nervous' and he just said 'go well, youngster'. I thought it would have been the opposite. I think Virat [Kohli] was trying to be pretty loud at the time."

Green further revealed that he would remember the conversation "forever."

"I was a bit taken aback by how nice that was. I'll remember that forever," said Green.

Australian captain Aaron Finch was batting at the other end when Green came to bat, and the youngster thanked Finch for helping ease the pressure during his stay at the crease.

"Obviously early I was a bit scratchy...it took me a few balls to get used to it a bit but unfortunately in that situation you had to get yourself in quickly.

"I had Finchy down the other end who was absolutely awesome. I think every ball he came up to me and said 'good job youngster, keep going, you're batting well, you've got plenty of time'. Having him at the other end was pretty special for a guy who has played...someone with that experience at the other end helping you out when you first start, I can't thank him enough," said Green.