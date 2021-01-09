AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja suffers blow to thumb, taken for scans

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES After Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja has also been taken for scans after he suffered a blow to thumb while batting during the 3rd Test against Australia.

Merely an hour after Rishabh Pant was taken for scans after suffering from a potential elbow injury, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja followed him after taking a blow to thumb while batting during the 3rd Test in Sydney.

The injury issues in the Indian camp continue to grow, with Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and KL Rahul already being ruled out through the course of the Test series.

The BCC confirmed the development surrounding Jadeja on Saturday.

"UPDATE - Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans," wrote the BCCI on Twitter.

UPDATE - Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DOG8SBXPue — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2021

The Australian bowlers generated extra-bounce off the pitch throughout the Day 3 of the third Test against India. While Rishabh Pant was hit off a short-pitched delivery on the elbow, Jadeja faced a knock to the thumb as he failed to adjust with the awkward bounce.

India were bowled out on 244, as Australia took a 94-run lead in the first innings. The hosts had put on a 338-run total, courtesy a century from Steve Smith (131).

For India, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara ended as joint-top scorers in the innings (50).