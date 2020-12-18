Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Live Updates from Pink Ball Test in Adelaide

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2. India finished the opening day of the Pink Ball Test on 233/6 after the side won the toss and opted to bat. Indian captain Virat Kohli top-scored for the side on Day 1 with 74, but his innings was cut short due to a miscommunication with batting partner Ajinkya Rahane (42), leading to a run-out. His dismissal triggered a collapse as India lost three wickets in quick succession. While Wriddhiman Saha is batting on 9, Ravichandran Ashwin looked confident during his time at the crease as he remained unbeaten on 15. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 Live on indiatvnews.com. LIVE STREAMING

Brief Preview: Virat Kohli's enduring love affair with Adelaide Oval resulted in a classy 74 but his untimely run-out triggered a batting collapse as India ended the opening day at 233 for 6. Kohli, who looked in complete command, was run out when his deputy Ajinkya Rahane backed out after calling for a single and it happened just before the second new ball was taken. From a comfortable 188 for 3, India slumped to 206 for 6 as Rahane and Hanuma Vihari (16) found the pace and swing generated by the pink ball under lights too hot to handle. FULL PREVIEW