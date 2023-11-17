India TV Sports Wrap on November 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/AIFF (TWITTER) Quinton de Kock bowed out of ODIs after South Africa's loss to Australia while India made a winning start in second round of FIFA WC qualifiers against Kuwait

Australia qualified for their eighth World Cup final after beating South Africa in a humdinger of a semi-final at Eden Gardens in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. South Africa fought with all their might after losing 24/4 but 212 was always going to be a small total especially when Australian openers cracked 60 off the first six overs. In Kuwait, India kicked off their FIFA World Cup qualifiers second round with a win against Kuwait. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Australia beat South Africa yet again in a World Cup semi-final, but not without a scare

A challenging surface at Eden Gardens in Kolkata produced a low-scoring humdinger as 212 played 213/7 with Australia sealing their 8th ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final spot after a three-wicket win against South Africa. The Proteas faltered at the semis stage yet again but not before giving a tough fight.

It's an India-Australia final, yet again!

The repeat of the 2003 final, the 2015 semi-final and the 2011 quarter-final - India will be up against Australia in an ICC knockout yet again as they will be up against each other for a battle for a title in Ahmedabad.

Quinton de Kock achieves a special double before bowing out of ODIs

Quinton de Kock ended the tournament with 594 runs and 20 dismissals with the gloves as he became the first wicketkeeper to achieve the double in a single World Cup edition. This was also the last time de Kock played an ODI for South Africa.

Gerald Coetzee breaks Lance Klusener's 24-year-old South Africa record

Gerald Coetzee filled Anrich Nortje's void with an exceptional maiden World Cup campaign as he registered most wickets by a South African pacer in a single edition of the tournament (20) breaking Lance Klusener's record from 1999.

Mohammad Hafeez set to be Pakistan's head coach for Australia and New Zealand tours

After being appointed as the Director of Cricket for Pakistan men's team, former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will be touring with the side as head coach on tours of Australia and New Zealand, as per reports which suggest that PCB sees the role of Director and coach interchangeable.

India beat Kuwait 1-0 to begin the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on a strong note

India kicked off the second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers with a 1-0 win against Kuwait after Manvir Singh's goal in the 75th minute stood tall for the Blue Tigers in a hard-fought match.

Michael Vaughan slams scheduling as India-Australia are set to play a T20 series four days after the final

Former England captain Michael Vaughan slammed scheduling saying that greed has taken centre stage with India-Australia set to play a five-match T20 series four days after the World Cup final.

Nowhere close to a choke, South Africa coach Rob Walter defends his side against the infamous tag

South Africa coach Rob Walter said that his side fought it out and made a game out of nothing twice against Australia while a choke is the other way around as he defended his side against the infamous tag

Messi's Argentina lose to Uruguay in a qualifiers shocker

Uruguay defeated world champions Argentina 2-0 owing to goals from Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez in each half in a shock result in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

A kid took his shirt off celebrating the falling of Australia's 7th wicket, everybody remembered Ganguly

Pommie Mbangwa remembered a 'man from these parts who did something similar at a famous balcony' when a kid took his shirt off celebrating the falling of Australia's 7th wicket at Eden Gardens in the second semi-final.

