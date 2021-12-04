India to tour South Africa for Tests and ODIs, T20Is to be held later, confirms Jay Shah

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Image of Indian Test Cricket Team

Clarity over India's tour to South Africa has finally been sought after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced that the T20Is against SA will be held later. The proclamation came on Saturday when Shah confirmed to the ANI that India will travel to South Africa for Tests and ODIs.

"BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah told ANI

With no date announced as to when the T20Is against South Africa will be held, India will play just the Test and ODIs against the Proteas overseas. . The BCCI official has not hinted anything regarding the rescheduling of the T20Is.

India were to tour South Africa for a complete series comprising both red and white ball games. The two sides were to play 3 Tests, 3 ODIs, 4 T20s between December 17 to January 26. However, amid the scare of the new covid variant- Omicron, there has been a change in the itinerary.