India shouldn't lie about warnings to Charlie Dean: Skipper Heather Knight about Deepti's claim

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India Women white washed England Women 3-0.

Highlights Deepti Sharma said that multiple warnings were issued to Charlie Dean.

In the match, Charlotte Dean (47) turned the tables and nearly pulled a win for the hosts.

Indian player Deepti Sharma dismissed England batsman Dean through Mankading.

Deepti Sharma, in a recent media interaction, said that multiple warnings were issued to Charlie Dean and it was only after that she decided to mankad her.

Now, Heather Knight, regular captain of the England cricket team, took to Twitter and said that Team India shouldn't be justifying their decision to affect run-out by lying.

"The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate," wrote Knight.

She further added that if the team is comfortable with the way they won the match, they shouldn't be lying about warnings.

"But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run-out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings," Knight added.

Earlier, Deepti Sharma said, "That was our plan because she was repeatedly doing it and we had warned them too. We had also informed the umpires. But still, she was right there so there wasn't much we could do. We did everything according to the rules and guidelines. See, every team wants to win and we wanted to win the last game to give Jhulan di a memorable farewell."

Also Read: What is Mankading? Know history, rules and other details

Here's all that happened:

While chasing 170 runs, Team England batters struggled to score runs and kept on losing wickets. However, Charlotte Dean (47) turned the tables and nearly pulled a win for the hosts after they were 67/7 and then 103/8.

Indian player Deepti Sharma dismissed England batsman Dean through Mankading. Deepti saw Dean outside the crease at the non-striker's end and removed the bails before completing her delivery stride.

​

Is Mankading within the rules of the game?

Yes, according to the rules of cricket, Deepti's dismissal of Dean through Mankading was not wrong. At present, it is considered a run-out. According to the ICC, this is absolutely legal and within the rules of the game.

Latest Cricket News