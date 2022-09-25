What is Mankading? Know history, rules and other details

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Players of Sri Lanka and Australia in action

Highlights The India vs England match ended with Deepti Sharma's Mankading of Charlotte Dean

Questions regarding the rule and its history have been raised

Under the "Running out of the non-striker" rule, ICC has has given clarification on Mankad

In the 3rd ODI match series, the Indian women's cricket team defeated England by 16 runs on Saturday. The match ended with Deepti Sharma's Mankading of Charlotte Dean raising questions about the rule and its history.

Here are all the details:

What is Mankading?

If a batter at the non-striker's end is outside the crease before the bowler takes the bails off before delivering the ball, then it is called mankading.

In the India vs England match, Deepti saw Dean outside the crease and removed the bails before completing her delivery stride and as a result, India won the match as Dean was declared out.

Is Mankading fair in cricket?

While it has always been a legal mode of dismissal recently, the ICC, while modifying the playing conditions, gave clarification on the rule.

After the never-ending debate around the do's and don't of the "Spirit of the Game", the International Cricket Council (ICC) declared to move "Mankading" from the "unfair play" section to the "run out" section with effect from 1st October 2022.

The MCC Law states - "If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out."

"In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler's hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered," it adds.

Who are the players in the history of the game to Mankad their opponents?

Also Read: Ashwin shares sarcastic post as fans remember him after Deepti Sharma Mankading incident

Vinoo Mankad of India did this for the first time in the history of cricket. He first adopted this method to run out Bill Brown of Australia in 1947.

Apart from this, many other times Mankading has been done in the game.

Mankading in Test cricket so far:

1. Vinoo Mankad: To run-out Bill Brown, Australia v India, Sydney, 1947-48

2. Charlie Griffith: To run-out Ian Redpath, Australia v West Indies, Adelaide, 1968-69

3. Ewen Chatfield: To run-out Derek Randall, England v New Zealand, Christchurch, 1977-78

4. Sikander Bakht: To run-out Alan Hurst Pakistan v Australia, Perth, 1978-79

Mankading in ODI cricket so far:

1. Greg Chappell: To run-out Brian Luckhurst, England v Australia, Melbourne, 1974-75

2. Deepak Patel: To run-out Grant Flower, Zimbabwe v New Zealand, Harare, 1992-93

3. Kapil Dev: To run-out Peter Kirsten South Africa v India, Port Elizabeth, 1992-93

4. Sachitra Senanayake: To run-out Jos Buttler, England v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston, 2014

Mankading in T20 cricket so far:

1. Amir Kaleem: To run-out Mark Chapman, Hong Kong v Oman, 2016 Asia Cup Qualifier, 2016

2. Ravichandran Ashwin: To run-out Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2019, March 2019

3. Daulat Zadran: To run-out Noor Ali Zadran, Kabul Eagles vs Miss Ainak Nights, Shapeza Cricket League, September 2020

Latest Cricket News