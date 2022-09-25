Ashwin shares sarcastic post as fans remember him after Deepti Sharma Mankading incident

Follow us on Image Source : IPL.COM Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin in action

In the last match of the three-match ODI series, the Indian women's cricket team won by 16 runs against England. While Jhulan Goswami's retirement was in the limelight of the match, another incident that caught the attention was Deepti Sharma's mankading of Charlotte Dean.

Whenever there is a discussion about mankading, India star player Ravichandran Ashwin's mankading of Jos Buttler during the 2019 IPL is remembered. After Dean's dismissal by Deepti, fans started sharing posts on their social media handles mentioning Ashwin's name, which then started trending.

Looking at this, the 36-year-old all-rounder shared a sarcastic post on his Twitter handle.

"Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero Deepti Sharma," he wrote.

England cricketer Stuart Broad also gave his take on the incident and tweeted, "I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently."



Earlier in the match,

Indian player Deepti Sharma dismissed England batsman Dean through Mankading. Deepti saw Dean outside the crease at the non-striker's end and removed the bails before completing her delivery stride.

