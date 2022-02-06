India vs England U19 World Cup 2022 Final: IND beat ENG to win fifth title

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @BCCI Yash Dhull celebrates India's win with his teammates after IND U19 beat ENG U19 in the final of Under-19 World Cup 2022.

Highlights Raj Bawa was awarded as the Player of the Match for his fifer and crucial 35 runs.

Dewald Brevis of South Africa has been adjudged as the Player of the Series.

Brevis scored 506 runs in U-19 WC 2022- most runs by an individual in a single edition.

A wicketkeeper-batsman smashing a six to get the winning runs in an ICC event for Team India has happened after 11 years. MS Dhoni in the ICC Men World Cup 2011, Dinesh Bana in ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. The Boys in Blue finished off in style and continue to stamp authority in the U-19 World Cup circuit as they have clinched their fifth title in the high-octane tournament. India U-19 colts defeated England's young guns at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua by four wickets on Sunday.

While the turf was attested to be a batting paradise- where batsmen could could even trust the bounce, but the situation unfurled in a different fashion. The contest that went till the wire was a low-scoring thriller finally won by Yash Dhull led Indian team.

With the coin going England's way, Tom Prest opted to bat first but the decision didn't reap the expectations. Ravi Kumar outplayed Jacob Bethell (0) and skipper Tom Prest (2) quickly and gave India a promising start despite being put to bowl first. The Three Lions continued to struggle with the bat as India's Raj Bawa ferociously pounced upon England's line-up to remove George Thomas (27), Will Luxton (4), George Bell (0) and Rehan Ahmed (10), leaving them reeling at 61/6 in the 17th over.

The 30-run stand between James Rew (95) and Alex Horton (10) came as a short term respite before Rew and James Sales (34) jammed a 93-run partnership to get their side over the line. The left arm-quick Ravi broke this mammoth partnership soon after which England were bundled for 189 runs.

Raj Bawa took a fifer with an economy of 3.20 while Ravi Kumar scalped four wickets, returning with an economy of 3.80.

Chasing 190 as target on the board, India endured a similar start just like their counterparts as they lost Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) just in the second delivery. Harnoor Singh (21) then found support from the resilient Shaik Rasheed (50) as the duo together managed to add 49 runs in India's kitty.

Soon, James Sales struck to ruin India's match winning partnership plans as he got the prized scalps of Rasheed and Yash Dhull (17) in quick succession. Crucial support came in from Nishant Sindhu (50*) and Raj Bawa (35) and later Dinesh Bana's (13*) quickfire helped India emerge in flying colors.