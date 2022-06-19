IND vs SA 5th T20I: Three major talking points ahead of series decider

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) hardik and Karthik in action

Highlights India will look to clinch the series 3-2 at Chinnaswamy

Temba Bavuma is missing out of the 5th T20I

Keshav Maharaj is leading the side in the final T20I

When it was announced that the Proteas will take a tour to India for a five-match T20I series, little did anyone expect them to challenge India and display a fiery brand of cricket. With Aiden Markram testing COVID positive and Quinton de Kock missing out on the crucial second T20I, it almost looked certain that India will comfortably win the series, but things were about to take a different turn.

South Africa stamped their authority on the Indian team straightway and secured a 2-0 lead over the men in blue by defeating them in two consecutive matches. The down and out Indian team who were the favorites had to play out of their skin and back themselves to get back in the series. Coach Rahul Dravid and Rishabh Pant backed the eleven and the men in blue repaid their faith by leveling the series 2-2 after the Vizag T20I. As the action moves to Bengaluru on June 19, 2022, here are three talking points ahead of the much-awaited decider:

Dinesh Karthik's finishing skills

Dinesh Karthik aka DK's story is nothing short of a tale of resurgence. At the age of 37 years, Karthik is one of the oldest guys to play T20Is for team India. When Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat at the Chinnaswamy tonight, he will be welcomed with one of the loudest receptions. His stint in the 2022 IPL edition was nothing short of a marvel. Taking his IPL performances into account, Karthik was handed over the team India cap and he did not disappoint. Karthik will be the biggest factor in determining which way the match swings for India.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's accuracy

It will be fair enough to say that Bhuvneshwar has been one of the best bowlers of the tournament so far, even if we look at the performances of the South African bowlers. Bhuvneshwar as of now is India's best hope to take wickets at the top and has performed to the best of his capabilities. The UP-based bowler's strength is his ability to swing a ball in any given condition. It will be interesting to see how Kumar goes about his business in this match.

Yuzvendra Chahal's overs

The purple cap winner of IPL 2022 had huge expectations set for himself as he won the purple cap in this star-studded league. But for some reason, Chahal could not convert his performances while wearing the Indian blues. The biggest concern for India in the first two T20Is was the fact that they were not able to contain the Proteas batsmen effectively and hence, runs kept on flowing continuously. If India is to win the series decider, Chahal is going to be a key factor in containing the Proteas batsmen.