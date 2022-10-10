IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan and co. to take on Proteas fire in series decider | PREVIEW

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shikhar Dhawan and Temba Bavuma

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: The last roll of the dice, the final lap towards the last match of the series that has lived up to expectations in every aspect. The Indian team which has youngsters at their disposal will want to decimate the Proteas fire and head to six different Indian venues to play in the domestic T20 tournament. On the other hand, there is the South African team who have fielded their full-strength squad and will now head to the World Cup after Tuesday's final clash.

The men in blue and the kind of depth they possess at the moment enabled them to send their big guns away before the World Cup. The Proteas team certainly doesn't have that kind of luxury at the moment, but if they can manage to defeat India and take the series on their home turf, it will do them a world of good before they head into the all-important T20 World Cup that will start on October 16, 2022. The stakes are pretty high for Bavuma and his side who will face New Zealand in a T20 World Cup warm-up match that is scheduled to be played in Brisbane.

Before the start of this series, the full-strength South African side might have wanted to defeat India by a margin of 3-0. The Indian team which misses out on its superstars such as Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and many more has shown plenty of faith in its youngsters, and the likes of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have certainly lived up to it. Both teams will want to end their series on a high and move ahead with their next assignment. The next time India plays an ODI, there will be a handful amount of changes as teams all across the globe will shift their focus towards the all-important 50 over World Cup.

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen

