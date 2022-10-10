T20 World Cup 2022: Ishan Kishan gives massive statement after missing out on World Cup | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ishan Kishan on missing out on the World Cup

Highlights Ishan Kishan has so far scored 257 runs in 8 innings in ODIs for India

Kishan made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at R.Premadasa Stadium, Jul 18, 2021

Ishan Kishan has a career strike rate of 92.78

T20 World Cup 2022: The depth of Indian batting is something that can make any giant cricketing nation envious. The Indian cricket team which is devoid of superstars such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and many more has dished out opportunities to youngsters who have made their mark in the Indian Premier League and as of now look prepared to take on bowlers at the highest stage.

The Keshav Maharaj-led Proteas side had set a target of 279 for India to chase in the second ODI. Courtesy of Ishan Kishan's 93 and Shreyas Iyer's 113, the men in blue comfortably chased down the target with 7 wickets and 26 balls to spare. Ishan in particular put on a stellar show as he hit 4 boundaries and 7 sixes in his knock. Kishan registered a strike rate of 110.71 which left the South African team clueless and begging for answers. Kishan after the match said that he can hit sixes at will and that is his strength. He also opened up on how he had been feeling after missing out on the World Cup.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESIshan Kishan in action

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma and co. train at WACA, start preparations for global tournament

Kishan added:

It obviously feels very bad when you miss out on a major tournament if you miss out on a grander stage. Marquee tournaments such as the World Cup gives you exposure and if you win a game for your country in such events, it gives you a sense of pride. But as of now, I feel that I am lacking in a lot of things and the selectors might have monitored that closely. Deep inside I know that this is not my best performance and that I can better myself.

ALSO READ | ICC Player of the Month Awards: Mohammad Rizwan and Harmanpreet Kaur scaling newer heights

The young crop of Indian players have flourished under the guidance of VVS Laxman and the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. The likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi, and others are going from strength to strength and as of now the future of Indian cricket looks bright. The men in blue are currently hosting the Proteas in a three-match ODI series, which now hangs in the balance with India defeating South Africa in the second ODI by a margin of 7 wickets.

Latest Cricket News