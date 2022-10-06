IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Aiden Markram falls prey to Kuldeep Yadav's spell for 3rd time in 4 innings; Know details

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Kuldeep Yadav in action

Highlights India vs South Africa's first ODI match of the series is played at Lucknow

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Aiden Markram

South Africa set target of 250 runs

Whenever India's Kuldeep Yadav and South Africa's Aiden Markram have come face to face, Yadav has trapped Markram in his spell. In the first ODI between the men in blue and the Proteas, Yadav and Markram met each other for the fourth time.

Markram came to bat at number four at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. As soon as he came on strike, Yadav came into the attack. Markram defended Kuldeep's first four balls. The fifth delivery was a short ball from Kuldeep's good length which took a sharp turn and Markram's bails were shattered in the air as Markram was out with a ripper. This was the third time in ODI cricket that Kuldeep made Markram his victim.

One of the lethal batters of the South African team, Markram is considered to be an effective batsman against spin, but this has proved to be different in front of Yadav.

Kuldeep Yadav and Aiden Markram, Head to head:

Markram has played seven such matches in his ODI career in which Kuldeep Yadav was also present in the field. He faced Kuldeep in only four out of these seven matches. The Indian spinner made him his victim in three out of these four matches.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Aiden Markram in ODIs -

Runs made: 5

Total deliveries: 18

Dismissals: 3

Average runs: 1.7

Strike- rate: 27.8

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and opt to bowl first. South Africa set a target of 250 runs

Latest Cricket News