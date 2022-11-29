Tuesday, November 29, 2022
     
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in India?

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India will face New Zealand in the final ODI on Wednesday as they will look to end the series on level terms as they trail by 0-1

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: November 29, 2022 12:06 IST
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI
IND vs NZ ODI Series Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand on TV, online

Shikhar Dhawan and Co will look to avoid a series defeat against New Zealand in the ongoing ODI series as they take on the hosts at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. While the second ODI was a washout, India lost the first ODI despite scoring in excess of 300 and hence trail the series 0-1 heading into the final ODI. Ahead of the final ODI in Christchurch here are all the details of the India vs New Zealand contest.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand take place?

The 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand will be held on Wednesday, November 30.

Where will the 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand take place?

The 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

When will the 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand start?

The 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand will start at 7:00 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand in India?

Live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand match will be available on Prime Video.

How to watch the live broadcast of the 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand in India?

Live broadcast of the 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand match will be available on the DD Sports Network Channel 1.0  in India.

ALSO READ I BCCI Selection Committee: Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh in running to be part of selection committee

IND vs NZ ODI Squads:

India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

 

