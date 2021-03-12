IND vs ENG 1st T20 | Watch: KL Rahul's superhuman fielding effort denies England certain six

Image Source : TWITTER KL Rahul

India's KL Rahul pulled off a brilliant, almost superhuman fielding effort, to deny England a certain six during the T20I series opener on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The world witnessed Rahul's sensational dive-and-save fielding effort in the fifth over bowled by Axar Patel. Rahul leapt in the air, held on to the ball and threw it back inside the boundary to deny England a maximum.

Earlier, India were restricted to 124/7 in their 20 overs by a disciplined England bowling attack at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Only Shreyas Iyer (67 off 48 deliveries) could offer any resistance as the rest of the Indian batting fell apart.

While skipper Virat Kohli departed on duck, Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan managed to score just 1 and 4 respectively. In-form Rishabh Pant did hit a 23-ball 21 and Hardik Pandya scored 19 off 21 to help India go past the 120-run mark.

On the bowling front, England pacer Jofra Archer picked three wickets for 23 runs in four overs. He scalped Pandya and Shardul Thakur after dismissing Rahul early in the innings.

Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan and Ben Stokes also picked a wicket each.