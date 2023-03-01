IND vs AUS 3rd Test: With WTC 2023 finals in sight, Rohit Sharma's team India eye 'THIS' record | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India's dominating record

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma-led team India have been extremely dominating so far in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They are 2-0 up in the series and have retained their title successfully. Australia on the other hand plenty of issues related to injuries and have an uphill task ahead of them. The previous two Test matches which were played in Nagpur and Delhi finished within three days and this is a testament to India's prowess in their home conditions. The third match scheduled to start on March 1, 2023, will be played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Team India's record

As soon as India take the field today to play against their guests, the Aussies, they will be eyeing a dominating world record, a feat that has never been achieved in the history of Test cricket before. If India end up winning this Test match, they will seal the series and it will be their 16th consecutive Test series victory at home. This is one streak that India have maintained since February 2013. The Indian team has won 15 consecutive Test series on home soil as of now. They have played a total of 44 matches so far and have lost just 2 Test matches.

India with 15 consecuitive Test series victories have surpassed Australia who won 10 Test series on home soil between 1994 to 2004. If we consider India's record at the Holkar Stadium, it will be safe to say that they can easily outplay their opposition. The Indian team has played two Test matches at the Holkar Stadium so far and they have won both these matches. In 2016 India defeated New Zealand by a margin of 321 runs and three years later when they faced Bangladesh, they defeated them by an innings and 130 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin in particular can be the game changer as far as India are concerned. The southpaw has taken 18 wickets at the Holkar Stadium in 2 matches and he certainly will be determined to add more scalps to his tally.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

