IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma eye massive Test records in Holkar Stadium, Indore

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma's team India are all set to take on Australia in the 3rd Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian team now lead the series by 2-0 and they have now successfully retained the title for the fourth consecutive time. As far as the Indian team is concerned, they have more than the trophy to play for, they are also eyeing the final of the World Test Championship that will be played at the Oval from June 7, 2023. The third Test match will be played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Interestingly for India, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on the cusp of registering massive batting records as far as Test cricket is concerned. Kohli has been pretty silent with the bat so far and he will be in dire need to make some runs. He was looking good in Delhi but was somehow adjudged LBW in the 1st innings. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has looked pretty good with the bat and he scored a gritty hundred for his side in the first innings of the Nagpur Test. Rohit Sharma as of now is the highest run-getter in the ongoing four-match Test series. The southpaw has scored 183 runs in 3 matches and at an average of 61.00.

Virat Kohli, who happens to be the fastest to score 25000 international runs across formats is only 77 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in Test cricket at home. As far as the legendary duo of Rohit and Kohli goes, they are just 44 runs shy of completing 1,000 runs as a pair in Test cricket. Rohit Sharma on the other hand is just 45 runs short of completing 17,000 runs in international cricket. With this Rohit Sharma can join the elite list which features names such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virender Sehwag.

