ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Harry Brook becomes 'FIRST' cricketer in history to accomplish 'THIS' feat in Test cricket

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Harry Brook's world record

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Bazball isn't a term anymore, it has become a way of approaching Test cricket and this has undoubtedly worked in England's favour. The Ben Stokes-led dominant English side has won 10 out of their last 11 Test matches and they have completely altered how the longest format of the game is played. Interestingly, England have outplayed every opposition in both home and away conditions.

The mighty English side is taking on Tim Southee's New Zealand in the ongoing 2nd Test match that is being played at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The Kiwis won the toss and opted to bowl first and it turned out to be a horror decision for them. The English cricket team closed the first day's play on 315/3 courtesy of Joe Root and Harry Brook's stellar centuries. Brook is still unbeaten on 184 runs and he looks all set to get to a big score.

Harry Brook's record

Courtesy of his fireworks at Basin Reserve, Wellington, harry Brook has become the first player in the history of Test cricket in to score 800 runs in his first nine Test innings. To this date, Brook has faced 812 deliveries in his career and has amassed a total of 807 runs. The 24-year-old youngster has played 9 innings in 6 Test matches and averages 100.88. This was Brook's 4th Test hundred and he has a career strike rate of 99.38. In his short career, Brook has hit 101 boundaries and 20 sixes.

ALSO READ | JioCinema to steam IPL 2023 in 4K, has curated plans to enhance viewing experience

Brook who is touted as England's future star rose to fame after his impressive performances in the 2018 edition of the U-19 World Cup. Brook made his Test debut against South Africa at the Kennington Oval on September 8, 2022 and since then, he has never looked back.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Latest Cricket News