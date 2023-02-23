JioCinema to steam IPL 2023 in 4K, has curated plans to enhance viewing experience | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@IPL) The IPL Trophy

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to be bigger and better. The marquee tournament has a total of 70 league games and will start on March 31, 2023. Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the inaugural match of the league. The league is getting better with every edition and this time around, it offers something more for the viewers too. Reliance Jio has confirmed that the star-studded tournament will be streamed on JioCinema.

Till this point in time, only Disney+ Hotstar was streaming the Indian Premier League in India. JioCinemas has entered the arena and has ensured that it offers something more for the viewers. The matches will be streamed in 4K resolution (UltraHD) on the JioCinema platform. This is not the first time that JioCinemas has followed this plan. They had the same strategy for the FIFA World Cup 2022 which enabled the users to switch between different camera angles using the Multicam feature. The platform will enable users to stream IPL 2023 for free. The app will offer multiple features and will let the users check statistics such as scores and pitch heat maps on phones. People who watch it on the big screen will be able to see the information alongside the match.

Mukesh Ambani's Viacom18 paid a whopping $2.7 billion and bagged the digital rights for the IPL. It is also being said that the company will launch its much-hyped Jio Media Cable accessory allowing fans to stream matches who do not own non-smart TV and HDMI ports. Reliance is yet to confirm this piece of news. The users will be able to stream the matches in 12 different languages including English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, and others. Interestingly, switching the commentary will not only change the commentary but will also change the statistics and graphics

