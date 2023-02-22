IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: When and where to watch Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India women take on Australia women

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: It is almost time for the 'Women in Blue' to face their biggest nemesis, Meg Lanning-led Australia. The Aussies are the defending champions of the title and they are still unbeaten in the ongoing marquee tournament. India had faced the Aussies in the finals of the T20 World Cup played in 2020 but they were outplayed by Lanning and her team. As of now, the Aussies lead group A with 8 points from 4 games. India are up for a stern challenge and they certainly know it well.

With six points from four games, the Indian team are placed in the second spot in Group B. India have defeated the likes of Pakistan, Ireland, and the West Indies and they will be confident in their plans and strategies. Interestingly the 'women in blue' have never won a T20 World Cup knockout and they will look to change it.

When will the IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal be played?

The match will be played on February 23, 2023

Where will the IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal be played?

The match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town

When will the IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal start?

The match will start at 6:30 PM IST and the toss will take place at 6:00 PM IST

Where will the IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal be televised?

The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network

Where can the IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal be live-streamed?

The match can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar

What are the squads?

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

