IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Mitchell Starc blames India for mismanagement, makes massive revelation

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Starc blames India

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Australia have finally managed to hit back and put India on the back foot. The visitors are in the driving seat and have firm control of the 3rd Test match that is being played in Indore. Pat Cummins, Australia's regular skipper has flown back to Australia to be with his ailing mother, and left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has been included in the team. Starc was right on the money from the word go and he troubled Rohit Sharma with the ball moving. Interestingly, Starc had Rohit twice in the very first over of the Test match, but much to Rohit's relief Australia did not review the decisions.

After the first day's play, Mitchell Starc had a few interesting things to say about the facilities provided for the Australian cricket team. Starc seemed very unimpressed and he did not mince words while addressing the situation. Starc was recovering from a finger injury and he was kept in the wings as the Australian team management waited for him to attain full fitness. The left-handed speedster revealed that the visitors were not given any kind of facilities in the break period between the second and third Test.

While speaking to the broadcasters, Mitchell Starc said:

We as a unit have a lot to achieve in this series. The World Test Championship final is only one part of it. There's a lot of personal adaption to these kinds of conditions. The series isn't lost yet. We still have the chance to win the remaining two Test matches and draw the series. We've had a few days to rest and reflect after the second Test. To be very honest, It was a forced break with no facilities and whatnot in the break period. We had a pretty good chance to prepare here and get involved in the series, but unfortunately, we weren't given any facility for training. A lot of us wanted to get out there and prepare, but we had no option.

India currently lead the series by 2-0 and have successfully retained the coveted Border Gavaskar Trophy. This is India's chance to win the series and book a berth for themselves in the WTC finals but things went pretty haywire for them on the first day of the Indore Test.

