Most T20 Runs: Suryakumar set to become highest socrer in 2022, Dhawan & Kohli's tally also in sight

Suryakumar Yadav has been scoring runs for fun as he gets near to yet another milestone in 2022. The star Indian batter is all set to become the highest runs scorer in 2022 as he now needs 14 more runs to surpass the tally of Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal. This won’t be the only record insight for the star Mumbai batter as he also nears Virat Kohli’s and Shikhar Dhawan’s tally for most runs in T20I in a calendar for India while he has recorded 613 runs in 2022.

SKY is the Limit

As thing stand, Suryakumar Yadav is on 613 runs in 18 matches where he has been scoring at the rate of knots. An average of 38.31 has seen him mustered three fifties and a hundred and by far has been India’s best batter in the calendar year 2022. An unknown name of Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal has so far kept him away from the top spot. Nepal play all their international cricket with associate nations and are away from the limelight, but the runs still add to the records that keep Suryakumar sway from the top spot.

Surya’s nearest rival from a full-time member is Nicholas Pooran who currently resides in fourth place with 553 runs. Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe is fifth in the table with 516 runs from 16 matches, with only four names from the full member nations making the top 10. India’s next highest run scorer in 2022 is Shreyas Iyer who is not part of the Indian team for the Australia series and neither for the T20 World Cup. Shreyas has amassed 449 runs in 14 matches.

Most Runs in T20Is in 2022

Player Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50 Dipendra Singh Airee (NEPAL) 18 17 626 110* 1 4 Suryakumar Yadav (INDIA) 18 18 613 117 1 3 Sabawoon Davizi (CZK-R) 15 15 612 115* 2 2 Nicholas Pooran (WI) 18 17 553 74* 0 5 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 16 15 516 87 0 4

Virat and Shikhar’s tally also in sight

Suryakumar will also buy for another record in the upcoming matches as he needs 29 more runs to surpass Virat Kohli’s tally of 641 runs in 2016 in T20Is. Virat’s amazing tally came in just 13 matches but did not consist of a hundred. However, the all-time record for most runs in a calendar year in T20Is is in the name of Shikhar Dhawan after he notched 689 runs in 18 matches. Suryakumar now needs 77 more runs to go past Shikhar and add another feather to his impressive cap.

Surya and India will next be in action Friday as the hosts try to exact revenge on the Aussies after a humiliating defeat in the first T20Is.

