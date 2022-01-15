ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 India U19 vs South Africa U19 Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for IND U19 vs SA U19

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ACCMEDIA1 India Under 19 team after winning the Asia Cup 2021

After winning the Under 19 Asia Cup, Yash Dhull's Indian team will aim to kick start their ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign on high as they take on South Africa in their first match here at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Saturday. India is the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runner-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand.

Match Details

India U19 vs South Africa U19

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Match 4

15th January 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Providence Stadium, Guyana

Dream XI for IND U19 vs SA U19

Kaden Solomons, Yash Dhull, George van Heerden (VC), Harnoor Singh (C), SK Rasheed, Dewald Brevis, Kaushal Tambe, Matthew Boast, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Probable Playing XI of India U19 and South Africa U19

India U19 Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Yash Dhull, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

South Africa U19 Ethan Cunningham, Gerhard Maree, George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Michael Copeland, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Dewald Brevis

Squads

India: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar

South Africa: George Van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Mickey Copeland, Ethan John Cunningham, Valintine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, GJ Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Joshua Stephenson, Kaden Solomon, Asakhe Tshaka

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

In West Indies

In the Caribbean, the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.