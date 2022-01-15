LIVE Score India U19 vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Updates IND vs SA ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Guyana

Follow us on Image Source : ACC Harnoor Singh will hold the key as India take on South Africa in their opening game of the ICC U19 World Cup in Guyana.

U19 World Cup: We will have short targets, key is to stay focussed, says Kanitkar

"We don't want to look too far ahead at things like the IPL auction and the Ranji Trophy. What we need to do is to just focus on what we can do in this tournament. We, as a coaching unit, keep them focussed on what they can do in the short term," Kanitkar said.

Mithali Raj wishes India U19 team

Squads

India U19 Squad: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Aaradhya Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana(w), Kaushal Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Siddarth Yadav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Manav Parakh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan

South Africa U19 Squad: Ethan John Cunningham, Valintine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, GJ Maree, George Van Heerden(w/c), Andile Simelane, Mickey Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Kwena Maphaka, Asakhe Tshaka, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson