ICC T20 Rankings: Pakistan's Babar tops batting list, Know who made it to top 10 from India & other details

ICC recently declared T20 rankings. The batting list is led by Pakistan's Babar Azam and only one batsman from India made it to the top ten.

Dinesh Karthik who recently made his comeback in Team India after 2019, jumped 108 spots. He is at the 87th position on the latest ICC T20 rankings for batters. He has been in excellent form since the IPL 2022 and had a few blazing knocks in the T20 series against South Africa.

Team India's young opener Ishan Kishan broke into the top 10. Kishan finished the series with two half-centuries against South Africa and was the leading run-scorer with 206 runs at an average of 41. He is ranked number 6 on the list.

When it comes to ICC bowling rankings, Josh Hazlewood tops the list and no player from India managed to be in the top 10. Afghanistan's spinner Rashid Khan (3rd rank) and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (6th rank) both moved up a place inside the top 10.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the biggest mover on the T20 rankings for bowlers with the India spinner jumping three places to 23rd following his six wickets during the South Africa series.

On the other hand, former India captain Virat Kohli (742) maintained his 10th position in the Test batting chart, while seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (850) and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (830) occupied the second and third positions in bowling respectively.

