ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav continues his reign, at touching distance from highest rating of all time

ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav has been enjoying a dominant run at the highest stage. The Mumbai Indians batter has continued his dominance at the top of the men's T20I rankings. As of now, Suryakumar Yadav is stationed at the top with 908 points. Interestingly, after the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi, Suryakumar Yadav had accumulated a total of 910 points, but he dropped back to 908 points after playing a calm and composed knock in Lucknow which helped India cross the finishing line.

In the ongoing series against New Zealand, India are yet to play the third and final T20I and Suryakumar Yadav will have a chance to improve his record and win the series against New Zealand. The Mumbai Indians batter with 908 points is at a striking distance from English batter Dawid Malan's record of an all-time highest rating point in Men's T20Is. Dawid Malan achieved 915 rating points in Cape Town in 2020. As of now, he holds the second-highest rating of all time for T20I batters. Last year Suryakumar Yadav amassed a total of 239 runs from six matches in the T20 World Cup and was also awarded the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year.

It is not only just Suryakumar Yadav, but players of the New Zealand cricket team have also made some huge gains in the recently released rankings. Kiwi opener, Finn Allan has jumped a total of eight places to 19th on the list for batters. His teammate Daryl Mitchell too improved nine spots to 29th. It is Mitchell Santner, the Kiwi skipper who has improved his rankings. The 30-year-old jumps up two places to ninth overall on the latest list for T20I bowlers and has also risen to the 23rd spot n the updated rankings for all-rounders.

As far as the team rankings go, South Africa have dominated England in the first two ODI matches with their skipper Temba Bavuma returning to form. Temba Bavuma scored a brilliant century in the second ODI in Bloemfontein and has improved a massive 27 spots.

