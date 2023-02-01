WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav credits MS Dhoni for his calm temperament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suryakumar Yadav credits MS Dhoni

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India are all set to take on New Zealand in the final match of the three-match T20I series. The final match will be played in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. As of now, the series hangs in balance with India and New Zealand having victory each and it all boils down to the final match of the series. India will believe that they got out of a corner in Lucknow. The 'Men in Blue' clinched a thriller while chasing a target of 100 runs and won with a ball to spare.

Suryakumar Yadav was the chief architect of the victory who held his nerves and helped team India cross the finishing line. As wickets kept on tumbling at the other end and the run rate kept piling gradually, Surya held one end and kept on treating the balls on merit. Suryakumar Yadav finished with a score of 26* off 31 deliveries. The Mumbai Indians batters scored at a strike rate of 83.87 and hit only one boundary. The Lucknow pitch turned viciously and Surya had to bat extremely well to bail India out. Ahead of the third T20I, SKY was questioned about his calm temperament and how he dealt with his natural style of batting which is aggressive. The batter credited former India captain MS Dhoni for the same.

Suryakumar Yadav said:

The IND vs NZ T20I series started in Ranchi and it is the same place where my calm attitude and temperament came from. I think, a lot of it also came from domestic cricket which I played before I debuted for India on the international stage and it has helped me a lot. We go through a lot of hard grind while playing on difficult tracks. We have to apply ourselves and our technique. I have also watched many senior players closely and how they go about things. I keep on speaking to them and it is a learning curve for me. I try to put my best foot forward and help my team.

Suryakumar Yadav had a stellar 2022. He was phenomenal during the World Cup and lit up the stage with his shot-making capabilities. Till this point in time, Suryakumar Yadav has featured in 47 T20Is and has played 45 innings for India. Suryakumar Yadav has scored a total of 1651 runs at an average of 47.17. He has scored 3 T20I hundreds for India and his highest score in the shortest format of the game is 117.

