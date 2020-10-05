Huge blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad! Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of IPL 2020 with hip injury

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad incurred a massive blow on Monday as experienced campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the remainder of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League owing to a hip injury he incurred last week.

Bhuvneshwar had incurred an injury during the game against Chennai Super Kings in his final over. He had walked off immediately and had missed SRH's game against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Sunday.

"Bhuvi will not be able to take part in this year's tournament as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground," ANI quoted a source as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, captain David Warner had revealed that Bhuvneshwar would be put for a few games, but recent developments have ruled him out of the entire season. The news will particularly hurt SRH who lack depth in their pace attack. Barring T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma have all struggled so far in IPL 2020. SRH attack will now completely depend on Rashid Khan and Natarajan.

The news also will come as a concern for the Indian team who will be touring Australia end of this year.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals suffered a blow as veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the remainder of the season with a finger injury.

