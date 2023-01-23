Hockey World Cup | 'Get that absolutely straight in your mind': Rupinder Pal to fans after team's exit

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, GETTY Rupinder Pal Singh backs team India after WC loss against New Zealand

Hockey World Cup | India's bid for reaching the Quarterfinals of the Hockey World Cup 2023 ended on Sunday when the team went down in a nail-biting crossover match against New Zealand. Harmanpreet Singh's men were the dominant side in the first half but conceded the 3-1 lead in regulation time as the match went into the penalty shootouts, which India lost by 4-5. After the match the Indian team was disappointed and so was captain Harmanpreet. Meanwhile, former Indian hockey star Rupinder Pal Singh backed the team.

Taking to social media, India's Bronze medal winner from Tokyo Olympics, Rupinder Pal Singh backed the team and stated that the fans should support the team in a loss as they do in a win. "We win as a team, and we lose as a team. No one person deserves the praise or the blame, ever. Get that absolutely straight in your mind. The ones who are hurt the most at this point are the players who gave it all in the field," he wrote.

Image Source : TWITTERIndia will play Japan in 9-16 classification

"No player ever wants to lose, it’s a sport, and results don’t always go in our favour. It’s easy to sit back at the comfort of your homes and hurl abuses at those who not too long ago stood on the podium at the biggest stage of them all, the Olympics," he added. Pal also stated that the fans should stand by the team at this time. "You came forward to meet, click pictures and celebrate… but don’t want to stand by the team when they are at a low point. The growth of our sport is our collective responsibility. Think before you dare to abuse any single person who wears that tricolour," he concluded.

After India's loss, Harmanpreet addressed the media. He confessed that he is struggling to convert the penalty strokes while addressing a media briefing after the hosts lost to New Zealand in the crossover on Sunday. The defeat means that India’s only World Cup success in the sport came in 1975 as the drought extends to at least 51 years by the time the next World Cup takes place. "Of course, everyone is talking about penalty corner conversion. I am trying but it is not coming off. It's been a while since taking captaincy," he said

