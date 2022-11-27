'He is going to be around for long time': Ravi Shastri heaps praise on star Indian batter

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ravi Shastri predicts this player can be seen playing for India for a long time

IND vs NZ: The Indian cricket team is loaded with talented players from all over the country. Cricket in India is a like a passion for many youngsters and many dreams of representing the nation on the highest level. While only a few get the privilege to play for India, even fewer are those who create an impact and play for a longer time. India's former coach Ravi Shashtri has named a cricketer, whom he thinks will play for India long.

Speaking to the official online broadcaster of the India vs New Zealand series- Prime Video, Shastri said there is something regal about Shubman Gill and he is going to be around for a long. "It is great to watch him play. There is something regal about him. He is a quality player and he’s going to be around for a long time. He has good work ethics, he trains hard, he’s hungry and he loves this game. He will continue to play because his grooming is good, he is always grounded," Shastri said.

Gill has been a consistent performer in ODIs and has an average of over 60 in the 14 matches he has played. He smashed a fifty against New Zealand in the first ODI and was looking in brilliant touch in the second outing too. Shastri also put light on his latest performance. "His emphasis today was on the timing of the ball. Sometimes when you are out of your depth, you want to get on with it by trying to hit the ball hard.

He was in good control with good footwork," the former Indian coach added.

Gill is calm, composed and impactful: Anjum Chopra

Former Indian women's team's captain Anjum Chopra also heaped praise on Gill's performances. Shubhman’s strike rate has improved in international cricket. He is averaging a healthy 70 plus in international cricket so, you are looking at a player who is developing. While Suryakumar Yadav was going the way he does, but let’s not forget Gill, because he has found how he wants to play in international cricket," Chopra said.

Anjum added, "Let him (Gill) become a more traditional player of ODIs and Test match level as well but T20I is a game he is very close to. This style of play that he has shown in the first one day international and then the second one day international, both have been very calm, composed yet impactful.

