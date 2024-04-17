Wednesday, April 17, 2024
     
  5. Gujarat Titans register their lowest score in IPL history; Rishabh Pant achieves massive wicketkeeping feat

Delhi Capitals pulled off their best-ever bowling performance in IPL history, having bowled out Gujarat Titans for a paltry 89, the lowest-ever score by a team against them in the tournament. Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar and Tristan Stubbs starred with the ball as GT have recorded their lowest score.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: April 17, 2024 22:15 IST
Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant had as many as four dismissals behind the stumps as Gujarat Titans were shot out for 89

Gujarat Titans (GT) have recorded their lowest-ever score in IPL history as the Delhi Capitals shot them out for a paltry 89 in the 2024 edition of the IPL in Ahmedabad. No batter apart from Rashid Khan had even a decent day as right from the start, the Capitals had their foot over the Titans' throat with Ishant Sharma taking big wickets of Shubman Gill and David Miller in the powerplay. The bowlers got wickets right through the order as all of them contributed as GT were subjected to their lowest-ever score in IPL history.

Lowest totals for Gujarat Titans in IPL

89 vs Delhi Capitals (Ahmedabad, 2024)

125/6 vs Delhi Capitals (Ahmedabad, 2023)
130 vs Lucknow Super Giants (Lucknow, 2024)

Lowest score against Delhi in IPL (Daredevils/Capitals)

89 - Gujarat Titans (Ahmedabad, 2024)
92 - Mumbai Indians (Mumbai, 2012)
108 - Rising Pune Supergiant (Pune, 2017)
110/8 - Chennai Super Kings (Delhi, 2012)
111/9 - Kings XI Punjab (Delhi, 2016)

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant had a terrific night with the gloves behind the stumps. Pant affected a couple of stumpings in the same over bowled by Tristan Stubbs, who got his maiden wicket in IPL and took a couple of catches as well. Four dismissals helped Pant rise on the list of wicketkeepers with the most dismissals in the tournament. Pant has now the joint-fourth highest dismissals for a wicketkeeper, as he equalled Robin Uthappa's feat (90).

Most dismissals for a wicketkeeper in IPL

184 - MS Dhoni in 256 matches
170 - Dinesh Karthik in 249 matches
111 - Wriddhiman Saha in 166 matches
90 - Rishabh Pant in 105 matches
90 - Robin Uthappa in 205 matches

