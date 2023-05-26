GT vs MI: Injury worry for Gujarat Titans ahead of MI clash

Friday, May 26, 2023
     
Gujarat Titans are set to face Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier of IPL 2023. However, injury to a key player has left the defending champions worried ahead of the crunch clash.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: May 26, 2023 8:19 IST
Image Source : PTI Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans are left with an injury worry ahead of their crucial clash against Mumbai Indians on Friday (May 26). Both teams will be locking horns against each other in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While GT lost to Chennai Super Kings by 15 runs in the first qualifier, MI stunned Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 81 runs. With a place in the final at stake, both teams would want all their players in the squad to be available and injury free. However, the same is not the case with the defending champions with one of their pacers, Darshan Nalkande, hobbling after bowling his spell against CSK.

Nalkande played his first match of IPL 2023 in the first qualifier and conceded 44 runs while picking up the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. His day would've been much better had he not overstepped in his very first over of the match. He had dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad but it was called a no-ball after he had crossed the line. Things weren't the same for him in the rest of the match with CSK batters taking the attack to him.

Meanwhile, since Nalkande hobbled after end of his spell in the previous game, GT will be fretting on his fitness. There is no update as of now on his fitness and it remains to be seen if the the Titans are forced to make a change to their playing XI.

In that case, Yash Dayal might come into the contention or even Josh Little could be brought back. However, then Dasun Shanaka could be dropped to accomodate only four overseas players in the line-up.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

