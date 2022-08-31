Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's how cricket fraternity welcomed 'Bappa' to home

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lord Ganesha idol

Festive vibes are being spread across the world on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31, Wednesday. While people are busy celebrating the function with their near and dear ones, the cricket fraternity has also welcomed 'Bappa' and has put the festive mode on.

In the ten-day festival, the idols of Lord Ganesha, who is known as the 'vighna harta' i.e, slayer of obstacles and god of prosperity, are installed with great joy and prayers are performed.

Indian cricketers shared wonderful messages and posts wishing Ganesh Chaturthi to friends and family.

Star finisher Dinesh Karthik shared a picture of god playing cricket and wrote, "A festival that brings a whole new level of energy and happiness. Wishing a happy and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festival bring many more smiles and celebrations. Wish you all a happy Vinayak Chaturthi."

https://twitter.com/DineshKarthik/status/1564837941980958722?s=20&t=AixU...

Mayank Agarwal posted his picture along with a tweet.

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh too shared their wishes

Former Australia captain David Warner shared a picture and tweeted,

"To all of my friends out there, HAPPY Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you lots of joy an happiness!

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal also greeted everyone in an unique way.

India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana tweeted, "Wishing you and your family a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha shower happiness and prosperity on you. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

