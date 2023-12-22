Yearender 2023: From memorable ODI WC to breaking Pakistan's world record, top moments in Indian cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India

Yearender 2023: A year marked with a memorable ODI World Cup, an Asia Cup triumph and breaking Pakistan's World record Indian cricket had some brilliant moments in 2023. Rohit Sharma's men entered the new year with ODI contests against Sri Lanka and New Zealand and went on to stitch a year to remember in many terms. Here are some top moments of Indian cricket in 2023.

India's record run at ODI World Cup 2023

Coming into the ODI World Cup 2023, India were touted as among the favourites alongside the likes of Australia and England. They were arguably the team to beat in the tournament. Rohit Sharma's men blew away team after team to achieve India's best-ever run at a single ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue defeated the Netherlands to register their 9th straight win, overpassing their previous record of eight wins in 2003. They waited like hunters to prey on the teams and defeated the bogey New Zealand in the semifinal before losing in the final to Australia.

Mohammed Siraj runs riot on Australia in the Asia Cup final

A Mohammed Siraj special guided India to a terrific win in the ODI Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Indians took on the co-hosts Sri Lanka in the summit clash and completely blew them away. Siraj was breathing fire and looked like a nightmare to the Lankan batters steaming towards them. He registered mind-blowing figures of 6/21 in Sri Lanka's surrender in Colombo. The Lankan Lions were bowled out for their second-lowest ODI total of 50 before the Indian openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma took them home.

India's record 4th straight win over Australia in Tests

Lately, now, India are dominating Australia in Tests. The Men in Blue famously defeated the Aussies Down Under two consecutive times in 2018/19 and 2020/21. Adding more history to this rivalry, India defeated the Aussies for the 4th consecutive time this year and this time at home. This made them the first team in 30 years to beat a side like Australia in four straight Test series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's sensational debut

India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal had a year to remember for India. He got his maiden India cap in the Test series against West Indies and the Southpaw made the most out of it as he scored a century on debut. Jaiswal became the first Indian opener ever to score a century on debut outside India. Two other Indian openers got to the magical three-figure mark on debut in Tests but none of them did the job away from the country. Jasiwal made 171 against the Windies in Roseau.

India break Pakistan's world record of most wins in T20Is

Another milestone that India achieved in the year was breaking one of Pakistan's world records. The Men in Blue played 23 T20Is in the year and went on to win 15 of them. This brought them pip Pakistan in terms of most wins in T20Is ever. The 2007 T20 Champions now have 138 wins in the shortest format, while the 2009 champions have 135 to their name.

A golden Asian Games

India had never participated in the cricket event of the Asian Games before this year. They were the favourites to win the tournament but had to dodge challenges from the likes of Pakistan. Their arch-rivals did not come in front of them but they outclassed Nepal and Bangladesh in quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively, before winning against Afghanistan in the final without even getting to bat due to rain. The Men in Blue won the final and the Gold medal as they were ranked higher. In the same event, the women's side also won the Gold medal on its maiden shot at the Asian glory.

