ENGW vs INDW, 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur's power-packed 143 sets Twitter ablaze, netizens laud Indian skipper

ENGW vs INDW, 2nd ODI: In sports, people often speak about, how a skipper should lead his/her side from the front, both in good and bad times. When the Indians locked horns with England in the second ODI, Harmanpreet Kaur exactly did what was asked of her. The Indian team was leading the series by 1-0 and they had a job cut out on their hands, to clinch the series straightaway and take an unassailable lead of 2-0.

The captain of English women Amy Jones won the toss and invited the Indian team to come out and bat. Little did she or her team know what Harmanpreet Kaur's intentions were. The Indian skipper walked out after Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia fell. Kaur joined her deputy Smriti Mandhana who was pretty watchful of the English bowling. Harmanpreet on the other hand looked in a scintillating touch as she tore down the English bowlers apart. Harmanpreet kept on toying with the English bowlers which left them clueless. The likes of Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Freya Kemp, Charlotte Dean, and Sophie Ecclestone couldn't contain Harmanpreet and her brilliance. The India captain ended with an individual score of 143* off 111 deliveries. At a strike rate of 128.83, Kaur smashed 18 boundaries and 4 sixes.

It was Harmanpreet Kaur's sensational knock that propelled India's score to 333/5 by the end of 50 designated overs. The English batters tried their best but fell short of 88 runs. India managed to win a series on English soil after 23 long years. Harmanpreet now stands as one proud skipper.

Teams

India Women XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women XI: Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell

