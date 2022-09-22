ENGW vs INDW, 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur and co. repeat 1999, drought of 23 years ends | READ

Highlights India defeated England by 88 runs

This is India's first ODI series victory in England since 1999

Harmanpreet Kaur was adjudged as the man of the match

ENGW vs INDW, 2nd ODI: The women in blue, the mighty women in blue scripted a historic feat when they took the field against England women on September 21, 2022, Wednesday. The Indian contingency took the match by 88 runs and registered their first-ever ODI series win on English soil since 1999. India has now taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series and when they walk into Lord's on Saturday, September 24, 2022, all their focus will be on making Jhulan Goswami's farewell a memorable one.

Harmanpreet Kaur's India walked into this match with a lead of 1-0. English skipper Amy Jones won the toss and decided to field first. In a crunch game like this, it was England's strategy to restrain India's scoring and then chase down the total. But certainly, this plan backfired. Shafali Verma who has been in a bad patch for quite some time departed for 8 runs. On the other hand, with a series victory in her sight, Mandhana continued and scored a sublime 40 off 51 deliveries. The Indian batter along with wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia stitched a partnership of 54 runs. Bhatia then departed for 26 runs. Then walked in skipper Harmnanpreet Kaur and she had a plan of her own.

The Indian skipper made sure that she leaves a stamping authority on the game. Skipper Kaur just toyed with the English bowlers for fun. It was a masterclass by Kaur who silenced her critics with her knock. Harmanpreet scored a stellar 143* off 111 deliveries. With 18 fours and 4 sixes and with a strike rate of 128.83, Kaur took the attack to England and left them clueless. The Indian skipper was later joined in by Harleen Deol who scored a skillful 58 off 72 balls which propelled India's score to 333/5 at the end of 50 overs.

When the English women came out to bat they had a steep mountain ahead of them to climb. Tammy Beaumont was run out by Harmanpreet Kaur and Emma Lamb followed her as Renuka Singh sent her packing at a score of 15. Sophia Dunkley too didn't have any impact on the match as she departed for 1. It was Alice Capsey (39) and Danielle Wyatt (65) that provided some respite for England. India's Renuka Singh had a fabulous outing with the ball as she clinched 4 wickets in her quota of 10 overs. England was bundled out for 245 by the end of 44.2 overs and India did register one memorable victory by 88 runs.

Teams:

India Women XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women XI: Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell

