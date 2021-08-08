England vs India 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: Live Updates from Nottingham

Sunday, August 08, 2021
     
India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 08, 2021 13:58 IST
ENG vs IND Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs India 1st Test Day 5 on indiatvnews.com. Thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's five wicket-haul (5/64), India have moved within 157 runs of victory in the first Test against England at the Trent Bridge. Bumrah's haul helped visitors bowl out England for 303 in the second innings. India, chasing a target of 209 runs, had reached 52 for the loss of opener K.L. Rahul's wicket at the draw of stumps on fourth day. India have never managed to chase 200 runs in England in the fourth innings of a Test. Earlier on Day 4, England captain Joe Root's remarkable 109-run innings steered the side to 303, keeping the hosts alive in the game.

