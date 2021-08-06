ENG vs IND | James Anderson surpasses Anil Kumble to become third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY James Anderson

Veteran England bowler James Anderson on Friday surpassed Indian bowling legend Anil Kumble to become the third-highest wicket-taker Test cricket history. He achieved the feat during the third afternoon of the opening Test match between India and England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Anderson had earlier on Thursday dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli in successive deliveries to equal Kumble's feat of 619 wickets. On day 3, he dismissed Rahul, after twice being denied by the slip fielders, for 84 to surpass Kumble. He now only stands behind two spin wizards - Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne of Australia.

Anderson, who also dismissed Shardul Thakur for a duck, now has 621 wickets in 163 Test appearances with 30 five-wicket hauls and three ten-fers.

Indian bowlers had earlier bundled the hosts for just 183, their third-lowest score at home since the start of this century.

Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul then put India in complete control with their 97-run partnership before Ollie Robinson removed the former.