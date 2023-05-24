DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over online abuse of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill's sister

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Swati Maliwal

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the online abuse and trolling of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel. DCW has sought the registration of an FIR against the trollers and people who abused Gill's sister.

"These posts on social media platform 'Twitter' and 'Instagram' are obscene, misogynistic, threatening, and extremely abusive towards the sister of Shubman Gill. She is also being threatened of rape and assault on social media which is an outrightly criminal act," the DCW notice said.

The DCW chief Swati Maliwal shared the notice on her social media platform Twitter. "Taking suo-moto cognisance of the online trolling and abuse of cricketer #ShubmanGill's sister, we have issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking registration of FIR. Police is to file a detailed action taken report by 26th May. Such criminals won't be allowed to get away with this," she wrote in a tweet.

Shubman Gill helped Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore and knock them out of IPL 2023. This drew anger and abusive reactions from the fans. Shubman Gill smashed 104* off just 52 balls and helped GT gun down the 198-run target set by RCB in Bengaluru. Gill was named as player of the match for his scintillating knock.

After the game, the GT opener posted a picture of him from the match and captioned it as "It begins now". The post attracted applause from many fellow cricketers including Suryakumar Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Krunal Pandya. But a few fans also sent derogatory comments to the post. Gill's sister also commented on the post and wrote "My babyyy". But the fans got angry over her reaction and started writing derogatory and abusive comments.

After the incident, Maliwal gave a reaction on Twitter and wrote, "Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing #ShubhmanGill's sister just because the team they follow lost a match. Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli's daughter. DCW will take action against all those who have abused Gill's sister as well. This shall not be tolerated!"

Latest Cricket News