Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live updates IPL 2020: DC, KKR set for maiden Sharjah appearance

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live updates IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of DC vs KKR live match from Sharjah. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to complete a hat-trick of wins in the 13th IPL when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have four points each from three matches and they will look to consolidate their positions on the points table when the second match of Saturday begins here. The first match of the day is between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. While KKR are at the third spot, DC is a rung above. The Shreyas Iyer-led DC launched their campaign on a positive note after winning their first two games, but lost their way against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous match. Here you can find all the live score and updates of DC vs KKR live IPL match from Sharjah.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live updates IPL 2020: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

