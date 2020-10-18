IPL 2020: Getting David Warner out in Super Over was special, says Lockie Ferguson in KKR's win over SRH

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR pacer Lockie Ferguson celebrates after taking a wicket in Super Over against SRH in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

He decisively turned the match in Kolkata Knight Riders' favour with his exceptional bowling and no wonder Lockie Ferguson's favourite moment was dismissing Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner off the first ball of the Super Over.

The Kiwi paceman bowled Warner with a full-length delivery and Abdul Samad with a yorker respectively while conceded only two runs in the Super Over. This was after he took three wickets in Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase in the regulation time.

KKR easily scored the required three runs to earn a much-needed win.

"Getting David Warner out especially at the start of the super over," Ferguson said when asked about his favourite wicket in the match.

"It's great having Morgs (Eoin Morgan) at the top off the mark with his calmness and of course I had my plan which was working throughout the game. Look we'll take this win and enjoy tonight, it was a very good win on a tough wicket. It was nice to put the icing on the cake after the batsmen's effort," he said.

