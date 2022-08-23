Cheteshwar Pujara smashes century in 75 balls, scores more than 600 runs in last 8 innings

Follow us on Image Source : CHETESHWAR PUJARA Pujara in action

India's star batter Cheteshwar Pujara is often known for his achievements in Test cricket. But nowadays, he is also showing brilliant performance with the white ball in London.

In the ongoing Royal London Cup, Pujara scored his third century. With this, he has scored 614 runs in his previous eight innings of eight matches.

He is the captain of Team Sussex in this tournament. In the match against Middlesex on Tuesday, Pujara once again created a ruckus by playing a blistering innings of 132 runs in 90 balls.

This is Pujara's third century in this tournament, one of which includes his innings of 174 runs. Pujara scored 174 against Surrey and 107 against Warwickshire. 174 is the highest score of his List A career so far.

Pujara has batted consistently in this tournament. The 34-year-old Pujara has smashed 71 boundaries, including 60 fours and 11 sixes.

His strike rate has also been around 117 after 9 matches so far. In this match too, Pujara hammered 14 fours and 2 sixes in his innings of 132 runs.

Pujara's runs in previous eight innings in Royal London Cup 2022:

132(90)

66(65)

49 not out (68)

174(131)

107(79)

14 not out(7)

63(71)

9(16)

Pujara, who has played only 5 ODI matches for Team India, has scored 614 runs in eight matches in the current edition of the Royal London Cup. He is the second batsman to score more than 600 runs in this tournament. Before him, Stephen of Middlesex has scored 645 runs which include four centuries.

However, Pujara is not far away from Stephen now. He last played for India in 2014 and has scored only 51 runs in five matches. Whereas in Tests, he has 6792 runs in 96 Tests which includes 18 centuries and 33 half-centuries.

