Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Pat Cummins-led Australian team kickstart preparations for Indian spin challenge

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: After the conclusion of India vs New Zealand T20I series, it is now time for the 'Men in Blue' to wear their white flannels and 'baggy blues'. The Border-Gavaskar trophy will start on February 09, 2023, and India are the defending champion. Interestingly, India have won the previous three editions of this series and they will want to defend their title this time around too. The 2020-21 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was nothing short of legendary as India outplayed the Aussies by 2-1, but this time around too the Aussies have an uphill task ahead of them.

After 6 years, the Border-Gavaskar trophy returns to India, and the Aussies are wary of the challenge that awaits them. Indian wickets have this reputation for being big turners and this series will be no different. The Aussies have the likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Usman Khwaja at their disposal, batters who play spin well, but the likes of Jadeja & Ashwin might hurt the Aussies. Keeping the challenge in mind, the Australian players have started fine-tuning their skills as soon as they reached India. They have started hitting the practice nets and they will want to revise their basics before the marquee series starts.

Australia will play 4 Test matches and 3 ODIs as a part of their tour to the Indian subcontinent. Both Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma will be leading their side for the first time in a Border-Gavaskar series. Cummins and Sharma were crucial members of their respective teams in the 2018-19 edition and the 2020-21 edition, but this is the first time they get to lead their teams in such a historic series.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

