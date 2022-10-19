BCCI vs PCB: Shahid Afridi criticizes cricket administration in India, posts cryptic tweet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shahid Afridi reacts

BCCI vs PCB: As team India gear up to take on other cricketing giants on the world stage, things are certainly not getting any better between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The next edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in 2023. With Jay Shah at the helm of the Asian Cricketing Council Pakistan was assigned the responsibility to host the Asian cricketing event.

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, BCCI secretary and the chief of the Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah denied India's travel and participation in the next edition of the Asia Cup. Shah also opted for the possibility of a neutral venue hosting the Asia Cup next year. Things took an ugly turn when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chose to react. As of now, the Pakistan Cricket Board is considering the idea of pulling out of the Asian Cricket Council membership and they have also threatened the ICC to pull out of the ODI World Cup next year. Now, ex-cricketer Shahid Afridi has decided to clear his stand on the matter. The former T20 World Cup-winning captain posted a cryptic tweet for the Indian cricket administration and also questioned their intention behind not traveling to Pakistan.

Afridi's tweet reads:

When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India.

As of now, both India and Pakistan play against each other in the Asia Cups or ICC events. Owing to the political tensions between both these counties, the fate of the next Asia Cup hangs in the balance and it will be interesting to see what happens next in this never-ending tug of war between both these sides.

