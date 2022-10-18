Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
BCCI president Roger Binny reacts for first time, emphasizes on fitness

The newly elected BCCI President Roger Binny has now addressed the fitness concerns of the Indian players and has decided to get to the bottom of it all. He also emphasized on improving the condition of Indian pitches in domestic contests

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2022 20:11 IST
Defying all odds, former cricketer and World Cup-winning player for India Roger Binny has become the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In a recent turn of events, Sourav Ganguly stepped down as BCCI President. He was offered the role of IPL chairman but he turned it down instantly. Jay Shah continues as the BCCI secretary and Arun Singh Dhumal has been made the new Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman.

The Indian cricket team, particularly in 2022 has been plagued with many injuries and star players such as Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar have missed out on the all-important T20 World Cup. The newly elected BCCI President Roger Binny has now addressed this issue and has expressed his desire to get to the bottom of it all.

Roger Binny further added:

We will look to improve on what we can do to reduce the injuries to players. Players getting frequently injured is a concern, and we wish to get to the bottom of it all and see how it can be changed for the better. We have excellent doctors and trainers at the National Cricket Academy (in Bengaluru), but we must look to reduce the injuries and improve recovery.

BCCI president Roger Binny also emphasized on the condition of pitches used for domestic cricket

There needs to be more life in the wickets at home so that our teams would not have the problem of adjusting when traveling abroad like in Australia, where there is more pace and bounce.

World Cup winner Binny, 67, was elected unopposed at the BCCI AGM (Annual General Meeting) alongside Jay Shah, who was re-elected as the secretary for a second successive term. Ganguly was present at the meeting as the representative of the Cricket Association of Bengal, where he is set to return as president. Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, takes charge ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year.

